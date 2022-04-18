I am writing to honor civil servants for the invaluable, oftentimes unnoticed, services they provide to the public each day.
Civil servants are the heartbeat of every community and their work is felt at the local, state, and federal levels in various ways. They are scientists developing life-saving vaccines and medicines, homeland security officers protecting our borders, postal workers ensuring timely delivery of critical goods to households and businesses, and first responders fighting crime and putting out fires. Military officers protect our freedom and democracy. Sadly, many have sacrificed their lives protecting ours. These are a handful of the many professions within the civil service many Americans dedicate careers.
Americans should express our thanks for these hard-working public servants, who prove America’s resilience, especially in the face of a global threat like the COVID-19 pandemic. They make everyday extraordinary possible.
Marsha Padilla-Goad
Alexandria, Virginia
