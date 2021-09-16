Many thanks to The Frederick News-Post for the article you published about the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation’s Barnstormers event on Sept. 11.
Your article, combined with beautiful weather and the work of many people, helped us have a successful day — one that I feel everyone enjoyed.
Having a local newspaper that is generous in writing about upcoming local events is a big plus for our community. Thanks also to those who attended; we look forward to seeing you at our next event.
Mary Bowman-Kruhm
Frederick
