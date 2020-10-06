Our public libraries and their staffs deserve a great big thanks.
Their work in making library materials available during the pandemic, in a safe and convenient way, has been, for me and for many others, a virtual life-saver.
I can't wait to be able to enter and browse for myself once again, but in meantime, the library system's of online request and curbside pickup is working just fine. Thank you!
