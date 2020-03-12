Hats off to Heather Mongilio for her excellent coverage of COVID-19.
She has thoroughly kept us updated on the latest news, informed us of best practices that we can use to prevent and slow down the spread of infection and kept us apprised of local policies and procedures instituted by government and other county organizations.
Thanks so much, Heather, for having our backs.
Roseann Russo
Thurmont
