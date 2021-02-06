I was pleased to see a photograph of the gracious former home of American glass artisan John Frederick Amelung in the Jan. 30 section of Yesterday.
My great-great grandfather, Captain Hermann Diederich Ordeman purchased the Amelung (New Bremen) estate of 1,200 acres, located on Park Mills Road, in the mid 19th century, the centerpiece of which is this beautiful 18th century home, known as Montevino.
Although my great-great grandfather did not live in the home (he and his family lived in a beautiful stone farmhouse on Mount Ephraim Road), his youngest son did. The house underwent some architectural changes in the 19th century, which reduced its size dramatically; two wings on either side of the main house were torn down.
Early writings say that there were easily 100 rooms in the home itself. Captain Ordeman's daughter Mary Katherine married my great-grandfather John Emmert Price, as Mr. Price and Captain Ordeman's son were business partners in the general merchandise store called Price and Ordeman, which was located on the southwestern corner of Market and Patrick streets, where Colonial Jewelry now stands.
Captain Ordeman and the family members are buried in Mount Olivet Cemetery near Francis Scott Key's grave. Because he was a merchant seaman who owned a fleet of ships which sailed out of Baltimore, the cenotaph is marked with an anchor and a sailing ship. He was a very interesting person, and those who knew him said he could really tell some tales. I wish I had known him, too.
(1) comment
Cool story. Thanks for sharing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.