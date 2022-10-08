I saw today that the price of gas is once again on the rise. The average price for regular gas around town has been $3.39 for four to five weeks. Today the price at a gas station near me has raised the price to $3.55.

Thanks, Joe Biden.

Tags

(1) comment

Fredginrickey

Giving oil to China, since when, and how.

Another garbage letter from the GQP cult.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription