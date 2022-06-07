Excellent recent article (May 26, 72 Hours, Frederick News-Post) on the decades of the fabulous contributions of Sue Thornton to the local arts community. Her impact greatly surpassed that of the departed Orioles' Class A Frederick Keys, among any other entertainment entities. The too few and too brief conversations I had with her could have carried a hefty price tag but were free of charge — the best deal ever. Thanks for all your priceless efforts, Sue.
Viva La Vie Boheme!
