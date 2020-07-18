Over the last few months, The News-Post has run articles about and/or photos of several ongoing major local projects, including a new water tower on Butterfly Lane, the new bridge project on Md. 180/351 over U.S. 340 and others.
We’d like to draw attention to another big one: several miles of resurfacing on Jefferson Pike (Md. 180) from Interstate 70 all the way to Mount Zion Rd, as well as extend our thanks to the crews of contractor C.J. Miller.
The Miller company completely stripped the entire length of road involved, resurfaced it, redid all the driveway access portions within the state highway’s right of way, and as of today, July 7, is re-striping all the lanes. To accomplish this, they mobilized a veritable army of workers, dozens of dump trucks, and multiple other pieces of equipment.
The overall disruption, which we anticipated would be a nightmare, has truly been as minimal as humanly possible. When we had questions, the project supervisor was at our home within an hour. All of the crew have been friendly and professional.
So, thank you and hats off to the C.J. Miller company and their employees for a Herculean job well done.
Leatrice Urbanowicz
Frederick
