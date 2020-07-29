I am in agreement with Richard Sterne about the teachers not throwing stones at glass houses — "Start fresh with teachers before doing that to police" on July 20.
Additionally, I have a question for all the teachers that do not want to come and teach and want to protect their family and colleagues from getting the virus. Have you all been self quarantining this whole time? I would venture to say no.
I do want to say thank you to all the police, health care workers, those working in the grocery stores, truck drivers, custodians and maintenance personnel and refuse workers who continue to work through the pandemic. Without your hard work and dedication, our economy would be nonexistent. Teachers, it hurts to hear, does it not? Why can't we all just get along?
I think that metaphor is muddled.
