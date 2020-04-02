As a cradle Catholic, I feel compelled to respond to the offensive article “That’s the spirit” by Richard Krauss, and which originally appeared in The Frederick News-Post on March 16. I strongly disagree with Mr. Krauss’ poor choice of words, and his way of comparing what believers commit to give up during Lent as part of their faith practice, with what everyone throughout the world must refrain from due to the coronavirus pandemic.
I do sympathize with Mr. Krauss for having suffered from the flu. And, as a Christian, this prevented him from properly entering this Easter season. However, this doesn’t justify him to compare what a believer gives up during Lent with the fact of adopting hygienic attitudes such as refraining from shaking hands to stay safe.
Mr. Krauss even considered the loss of his benefits from long saved investments, and the fact of abstaining from watching the cable news for fear of what he describes “Each day on cable news just seems like a slightly worse version of the day before” — (he considered) these comparable to what he had given up for Lent.
Moreover, Easter is a symbolic reminder for Catholics and all Christians that Jesus has overcome death and sin. It marks the victory of good over evil. So, when Mr. Krauss speaks of having “survived car crashes, the mumps, chickenpox, the Cold War and “The Flying Nun” ... and I’m still here.” I truly feel insulted as Catholic.
In conclusion, if we were living a normal Lenten season, maybe I could have just read this article and smiled, but the fact that we are living during these days of uncertainty, and the only thing that keeps us going is HOPE, just as Mr. Krauss stated himself — “one thing I will not give up is hope” — I truly hope that Mr. Krauss could pay more respect and acknowledge that what Christ suffered for us can never be comparable to any human suffering; pandemic or not.
Francine Kasende
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.