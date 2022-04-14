With our local Frederick Keys now long gone — maybe forever — no worries. Less than a one-hour drive away is another minor league team to support. Yes, the Baltimore Orioles. Actually it is time to rename the Orioles. For you nonsports nerds, tanking refers to a team either losing on purpose or not trying very hard. The Orioles, for years, fit that bill.
So, introducing the Baltimore Tankers! True specialists in tanking, almost openly admitting their desire to gather top picks in the annual player draft — and last week, they traded their best pitchers from the bullpen — they annually make zero attempt to sign any quality free agents (even other middling teams like the Colorado Rockies signed some good players). When the Keys were in town, I had no problem paying three or four bucks for a hot dog or soda, but I will never pay those out-of-touch “Major League” prices at Oriole Park at Scamden (rather, Camden) Yards. Of course, the only reason to go to a Tankers game is to see a great player or great team (say, Mike Trout or the White Sox).
Times sure are tough these days. We all want to get our money’s worth. So to anyone reading this, it would be wise to make our in-person, money-spending baseball patronage to local high school and Little League (and softball, etc.) games.
Yeah, man, no-brainer there — for the benefit of our wallets and local youngsters, support local youth baseball. We can be sure these locals will never practice tanking like those Major League Baltimore Tankers. According to many baseball periodicals, Baltimore has zero chance of getting out of last place this year. Why pay for that?
Steve Myers
Frederick
