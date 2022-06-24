I have known Delegate Karen Lewis Young for over 17 years, and I have watched her grow and develop as an effective local and statewide leader. She has guided numerous efforts to make local government more financially sustainable; developed innovative policies to make health care more accessible and affordable; and, through effective teamwork, brought back millions of dollars of funding for our community.
Rather than list all her extensive leadership skills and accomplishments, I would prefer to expound on why she is the most uniquely qualified candidate for the position. Karen has already proven her ability to bring stakeholders together and navigate the complex legislative process. She has successfully served as the lead sponsor for several bills that others worked on for over a decade.
Some of Karen’s landmark legislation includes the Right To Try investigational treatments for terminal patients; a Hospital Patient’s Bill of Rights; a funding source for the 9-8-8 suicide hotline; additional services and support for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities; numerous efforts to curtail the opioid epidemic; authorization for pharmacists to administer maintenance injectable drugs; and an equal pay bill that will help to prevent discrimination against women and minorities.
Karen has been very skilled at bringing money back to our community. The relationships and respect that she has cultivated over the past eight years has produced significant financial benefits to Frederick.
During the height of the pandemic, Karen served as chair of the Frederick County delegation. Not only was it a harmonious year, characterized by delegation cooperation, but it was also one of the most financially successful years. During periods of crisis, you can always count on Karen to step up. For example, Karen served as a co-sponsor of the legislation to end the practice of seclusion in our schools.
The experience needed to pass meaningful legislation and acquire significant financial resources takes years to master. Karen has a proven record. Karen is also skilled in working across the aisle with her colleagues of different political ideologies.
It is also important to note that, if elected, Karen will be the first female senator to be elected from Western Maryland. While this is an important message to our daughters and granddaughters, Karen prefers to run on her record of accomplishments, strong relationships and experience.
I urge you to consider voting for Karen Lewis Young for state senator to continue her outstanding service to the citizens of Frederick.
Diana halleman
Frederick
