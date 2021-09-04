First of all, I want to highlight the fact that both of our senators highlighted the need for the administration to prioritize the evacuation of personnel from Afghanistan; however, it seems my representative, Jamie Raskin, did not see the need to do so. The current situation in Afghanistan has many playing the blame game, but the reality is that the chaos that is being experienced there falls at the feet of President Biden. As President Obama once said — leave it to Joe to mess up anything (I paraphrase).
Most troubling to me are the lies and spin that the administration has put on this. For example, President Biden saying that his administration had planned for every eventuality and Press Secretary Psaki responding to a reporter’s question about stranded Americans by saying they are not stranded because we are committed to getting them all out. They are still stranded until they are out Ms. Psaki. Lastly, blaming the Afghan military (who lost over 50,000 men) for cutting and running after we had unilaterally removed air support for them.
Finally, our military personnel who were assisted by Afghan citizens in the performance of their duties feel betrayed by their own country. Many of them promised these Afghan heroes that the U.S. had their backs and that the it would never leave them behind to be dealt with by the Taliban. However, despite their best efforts to vouch for them, the State Department’s byzantine Special Immigrant Visa process either repeatedly denied passage to qualified Afghans, took too long to process, or relied on the two-year minimum service requirement to deny them passage.
As a Vietnam veteran, I never thought I would see the U.S. cut and run again. I was wrong.
Harry Carnes
New Market
