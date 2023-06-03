President Harry Truman said: "The buck stops here."
The U.S. has the armament and technologically advanced weapons to bring peace to the world through strength (even though we are not paid to be nor is it our sole responsibility to be the peacemaker of the world).
We as Americans need to ensure that the United States stays strong to ensure peace for our future generations.
I have heard it said that "the best defense is a good offense."
If we are right in that this thing we call freedom and democracy is good for all nations over the world, then we must be a formidable force against those who oppose it.
However, the fiscal direction that we have selected, deficit spending, will not support a nation that must be the leader for advancing freedom.
This approach must be reversed for America to continue to carry the torch of freedom. Plainly put, this nation must stop spending more than it receives in tax receipts.
My friends, the buck must stop with you and me, the voters.
Demand that those elected to public office support fiscal responsibility in government. The future of this nation, and perhaps the world, depends on it.
