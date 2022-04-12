In a recent newspaper article, I read that the enrollment of freshman in colleges all over the country is declining. Some of this decrease is due to the two years of COVID.
During the pandemic, when institutions of higher learning were holding virtual classes, students delayed their entrance and took jobs that needed filling. And while working, they discovered that the skills that they were learning were valuable and that postponing higher learning was not detrimental.
In the past 60 years or so, we have come to mistakenly believe that a college education was necessary, and without it, how could one succeed? Of course this is not true.
Many individuals have thrived without any letters after their names. And in the present day, many potential college enrollees have made the decision to work and postpone higher learning as they acquire work experience. Community colleges have seen an increase in their enrollment, especially in courses related to work skills. Finally, we have realized that not everyone should attend a four-year college directly after high school. The cost of higher education is truly outrageous, and without scholarship assistance, many are unable to attend the school of their choice. And after a grueling four years and acquiring a large debt, students find that acquiring a position is more difficult than they thought because they lack some fundamental training that was not part of their college curriculum.
Attending prestigious colleges and universities is an honor and privilege, and I appreciate the value of obtaining a degree from not only these schools but state universities and smaller lesser-known colleges. But let’s be honest, not everyone must have a college degree to be successful, contribute to society, or earn a high salary. It is a mistake to theorize that every high school graduate must be on the college track. Many years ago, we had vocational high schools that taught skills needed in the workplace. Now community colleges have taken over that role, and tuition there is much more affordable, and there are jobs after graduation. Then, after gaining some work experience, students can continue their learning at four-year institutions if they wish.
With either parents or students accumulating debt, to attend a four-year institution creates a real financial struggle, and there is just so much scholarship money to go around. Higher education is extremely valuable, but it is important that each applicant understands that a college diploma is not always a ticket to success. There are other avenues that need to be considered first. Then, your diploma means so much more with actual experience behind you.
Alice Haber
Frederick
