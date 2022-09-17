Before we accuse a political figure of being a racist, as has been done in a letter to the editor in this newspaper (“Fitzwater should not be placed in a position of authority, Monday, Sept. 5, Page A9), perhaps we should better understand the context in which Jessica Fitzwater discussed racism during a Frederick County Council meeting in 2020. Our society has passively absorbed over 400 years of cultural norms, and thus “normalized” racism until it is not easily recognized ... unless, of course, you become the target of such disrespect. So, perhaps it is wise to have some respect for those who are willing to publicly initiate the conversation about racism, and join them in working to create a “more perfect union” for us all.
Barbara Biser
