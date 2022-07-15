It is not surprising that more than $5.3M is being spent on ads by candidates running for governor this year (Page A6, Frederick News Post, July 11).
Since June, my small mailbox has been filled with glossy, well-written, one-page documents touting almost every eager politician running for elective office. I voted by mail several weeks ago, so the articles just arriving go directly into the “circular file.” What a waste of cash in a time when dollars buy less and most voters are not swayed by fancy literature but rely on the opinions of people they trust and news articles that give extensive information and views about the candidates.
There are other avenues for candidate awareness that might be more efficient — and be less costly. Contributions to worthy causes from those running — in-person small gatherings in parks, social halls, etc. — give the voter an opportunity to hear and see the candidate up close and personal. Other avenues: small neighborhood coffee shops where there is open discussion with guidelines prepared by the League of Women Voters, homemade signs in your front yard that inform your neighbors, and those who are willing can stand in a public venue with a poster that touts your favorite candidate. The Frederick News-Post has judiciously given voters a neutral picture of what the candidates would do if elected.
But the other advertising we receive in the mail is a waste of paper. It makes for an unwanted duty for the post office and carriers, and I truly believe that most voters dispose of these advertisements as quickly as they arrive. Surely, we can find less expensive and more efficient ways for candidates to tell us why they should be elected.
Alice Haber
Frederick
