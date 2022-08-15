It seems that everywhere we go, everything we hear, everything we watch or read, we are informed that the cost of living has been on the rise and still rising. To those of you in the work force, in college or preparing for a job, you assume that sooner or later, prices will stabilize, your income will increase exponentially, and that in due time, your life will assume a normal pace, and the difficult things that you are now facing will fade ... eventually. But, we seniors don’t have a great deal of time to wait for the massive changes that are needed to restore normalcy.

Going to the grocery store, we all experience sticker shock. If we are still fortunate to be living in a home that is paid for, we are still able to absorb the higher rates for electricity, heat, upkeep and insurance. But if we have chosen to reside in a retirement or other community, we see that our monthly bills are on the rise and not likely to decrease. Our taxes, paid from our savings which we had hoped to pass on to our heirs, are higher, and our discretionary spending has also taken a hit. Going out to a nice (not overly expensive restaurant) has decreased, and none of us are planning a trip, a cruise, an adventure that had been on our “bucket list” because the prices are too high and there are health risks that we are not willing to take.

