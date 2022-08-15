It seems that everywhere we go, everything we hear, everything we watch or read, we are informed that the cost of living has been on the rise and still rising. To those of you in the work force, in college or preparing for a job, you assume that sooner or later, prices will stabilize, your income will increase exponentially, and that in due time, your life will assume a normal pace, and the difficult things that you are now facing will fade ... eventually. But, we seniors don’t have a great deal of time to wait for the massive changes that are needed to restore normalcy.
Going to the grocery store, we all experience sticker shock. If we are still fortunate to be living in a home that is paid for, we are still able to absorb the higher rates for electricity, heat, upkeep and insurance. But if we have chosen to reside in a retirement or other community, we see that our monthly bills are on the rise and not likely to decrease. Our taxes, paid from our savings which we had hoped to pass on to our heirs, are higher, and our discretionary spending has also taken a hit. Going out to a nice (not overly expensive restaurant) has decreased, and none of us are planning a trip, a cruise, an adventure that had been on our “bucket list” because the prices are too high and there are health risks that we are not willing to take.
During the pandemic, some received checks from the federal government, but later they learned that they had to pay income tax on them. And please bear in mind, we don’t have the luxury of waiting. Usually, when all of these issues are pointed out, I try to be optimistic. But lately, some pessimism has creeped into my thought process. And when I talk to my contemporaries, I discern that their thinking is the same. Most of us grew up either in the Depression or post-Depression, and we all learned a valuable lesson, which involved saving for a rainy day. We followed our instincts and tried very hard to amass discretionary funds for our retirement and also money that we could pass on to our heirs ... not a huge largess but enough to help them with buying a house, sending our grandchildren to college, or just some funds that would make their lives better and remind them that we cared about their future. Now, all of the above seem at risk.
If we invested some of our savings, the market is a disappointment, and we cannot predict when it will change. Each day we can see that our savings are diminishing faster than we have planned. And to put it bluntly, who can say how long we will be around to watch a definite change in the conditions just named. When seniors are the recipients of a raise in social security, then the increase in Medicare wipes out the gain. Those in the very high income brackets have smarter accountants and risk-free investments, and some whom we know pay no income taxes. This is very depressing, and it is something that I don’t see being discussed by politicians, civic leaders, financial advisers, or the state or federal governments. The people who are responsible for the welfare of the senior population are immune to our worries. Legislators are not proposing any relief for the above mentioned seniors. So the only alternative we have is to just grin and bear it and hope that before we depart, we might see some sunlight after a worrisome and troublesome economic storm.
