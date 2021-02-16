The argument that a president who is already out of office cannot be tried for impeachment is ludicrous. Do we really believe that the framers of the Constitution intended that a president who commits high crimes and misdemeanors in the last days of his [or her] term would not be subject to being barred from holding future office — a penalty that is only available through an impeachment trial?
The former president’s counsel would have us believe that the framers would have specified that this could be done had they intended it; I suggest they found it too obvious to need to be said.
Also, is it so hard to believe that people who were told by their president day after day, in tweet after tweet, and speech after speech, that the election was fraudulent and their votes were stolen and their country was in danger, might actually do something as a result? The courts and even the attorney general found no evidence of election fraud, and yet Donald Trump continued, on Jan. 6, to tell the angry crowd that the Democrats were “illegally taking over our country” and warned that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” They did fight, seven people died, and our elected representatives had to run for their lives.
To acquit a president for such egregious deeds is nothing short of complete moral cowardice. It sends a message to the world that, for the majority of Republicans in the Senate, fear of reprisals from a demagogue outweighs any devotion to our Constitution or laws. Perhaps worse, it opens the way for similar behavior from Trump or others like him in the future.
(14) comments
Margaret writes a good letter.
It was so ludicrous that Justice John Roberts did not preside because he knew it was not constitutional, but a partisan farce. Really, you ought to understand that even President Trump has the right to speak despite what the rabid left and The Party have to say.
Rescusal - an important concept when the Court could have heard a political question appeal. This isn't a rabid left concept, no matter what you might here on talk radio.
pdl - is it ludicrous to believe that the leader of free world should choose his words carefully, not denigrate a cornerstone of our democracy, the free and fair election, not call people to the Capitol to protest a cornerstone of our democracy, and then refuse to act in a timely manner. If you think that is ludicrous, then you have no concept of what being a leader and honoring the constitutional components of our democracy really means. You are either incapable of free thought or you support turning the US into a banana republic.
Thank you for a well written letter. Hard to understand how a once proud party now puts pure politics ahead of the country. Even Nixon had enough sense to resign. Trump will go down for what he is, a bully and all around loser.
Nixon understood he erred and accepted responsibility. Quirky in his own right, he showed class when it counted and behaved Presidentially. We had no hope from the start this time around.
I agree with Trump's lawyer, who suggested the incitement case should be tried in criminal court, rather than in the Senate. It will be good to get rid of politics as much as possible, and try him in courts. Should NY get him first, then Georgia, then DC, then federal, then civil cases?
Seems Chief Justice Robert had a different opinion, he did not preside over the impeachment, unconstitutional he said. One of the most political of the political hacks in D.C. was the presiding officer. Not a good look !!
Wrong Mickey - The Supreme Court had no comment regarding Roberts’ absence from the second impeachment trial. It is likely that Trump was no longer in office so that job falls to the president pro tem....
Micky; you are part of the problem by spreading false information. Fake news! Please show a quote from Roberts stating it was unconstitutional. Thanks.
The GOP is now the QOP. They should be wearing dunce caps
Since they picked Trump, the GOP became a party about personality over ideas. So whether the GOP splits depends on what leading personalities emerge. Trump still has so much support that It will take some time before any anti-Trump voice can really emerge within the GOP.
Not a stretch for so many of them.......to add a white hood to that dunce cap.
Do we really need to see more pictures of the murderous attack on the Capitol....to be convinced?
Well written and concise summary. The worst lesson this taught is that fear of reprisal is more important than honoring the oath to protect the U.S. Constitution and the nation. There's no real argument supporting Trump's actions before, during and after the election other than supporting him on a political basis. And that destroys the foundations of a democratic republic. The damage is done and the record is there for anyone more crafty and less bellicose to pick up right where he left off.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.