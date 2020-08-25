I read with interest Mr. Blatchford’s commentary on Aug. 21. Mr. Blatchford admits that he believes he is smarter than most. And with this belief, he concludes that a decent man is unfit to be president of the United States.
He identifies several missteps made by former Vice President Biden, concludes that because he ran and lost in prior elections, this automatically disqualifies him from the office and asserts without evidence that Mr. Biden is currently mentally addled.
The only other viable candidate is a man for whom the adjective “decent” would be libelous. The current occupant of the White House has lied. He has, since 2016, stated that Mexico will pay for the wall at least 20 times. That’s right the U.S. taxpayer paid for the southern border vanity project of the president.
Mr. Trump has surrounded himself with people for whom respect of the law is a fungible quality. In addition to Steve Bannon's arrest, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Michael Cohen and Roger Stone have all been convicted of crimes. All were close advisers of Mr. Trump. Decent people do not associate with criminals or those intent on committing criminal offenses. I am sure Mr. Blatchford does not associate with individuals seeking to lie, cheat and steal.
Mr. Blatchford excoriates Mr. Biden about “his outright lies” about his education. On this subject Mr. Blatchford has a point. One can view Mr. Biden’s record ( a record he released in 1987) and see that since he graduated law school, he has misrepresented his standing, his awards and his scholarship status. He was wrong to have done so, but has admitted his flaws and errors. We can see that for ourselves because, being a decent man, he revealed his education records. His opponent on the other hand, refuses to share those records and threatens to sue anyone who reveals them.
I can understand if Mr. Blatchford is opposed to policy position for which Mr. Biden stands. I can sympathize with Mr. Blatchford over the possible muting of his political voice in Congress. I can feel for the man, as he watches what he thought was a star that would shine for another four years start to fade. But I cannot understand why Mr. Blatchford would fault a man, who has dedicated his adult life to public service, for being decent.
