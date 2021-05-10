The city of Frederick's report on allegations against Alderman Roger Willson is a disgrace to any attempt to provide unbiased and fair evaluation of the situation.
Mr. Wilson is clearly a victim of a political opponent who has chosen to use Facebook as a mechanism to defame a colleague who chose to run for mayor of Frederick city. Mr. Wilson is confronted with anonymous accusers whose identity remains unknown.
Alderman Ben MacShane has posted these accusations against Mr. Wilson on Facebook and then hidden the background and source of the charges. The city then paid for a report which restated these allegations and failed to point out that there was no public knowledge of facts to support the claims made on Facebook.
There is currently a national concern about the use of Facebook to harass and abuse public and private individuals. Mr. Wilson's case certainly falls within the purview of this concern about the misuse of social media.
