This has been a difficult spring season for all of us. First a deadly virus and the heartbreaking loss of life, then the closing of shops and restaurants we all enjoy supporting, and the stay at home social distancing rules that keep us from family and friends.
There were still some familiar joys of springtime, however, such as the early bulbs coming into flower, the colorful trees, and for me personally, watching the street tree outside my front windows slowly begin to leaf out a little more each day until it was full and ready to provide the shade we all appreciate each summer.
Then along came Potomac Edison, deciding that one branch of the tree was interfering with a power line. In one swoop, they massacred that beautiful tree, slicing off one whole side from the top to the mid section.
Although I’ve always thought of this lovely tree on West Third Street as mine, it actually belongs to the city and therefore it is the obligation of the mayor and Board of Aldermen to hold Potomac Edison responsible for the destruction of city property. Though there is no comparison between the death of a person and that of a tree, I hope the city will act before any more beautiful trees are thoughtlessly destroyed and forgotten because these are not normal times and no one will notice. Normal times will return, however, and then we will all notice.
Dorinne Armstrong
Frederick
