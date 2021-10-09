If you are not paying close attention and wonder what really is the difference between the two political parties, I offer this: Democrats want to govern, come to consensus, negotiate, and try to do something positive for the American people while the Republicans are more interested in the raw accumulation of power and have a continuing unhealthy interest in what goes on in our bedrooms.
Don’t think so? How then do we explain the fact, not opinion, that Democrats are on board with investigating what went wrong in Afghanistan while Republicans cannot even be bothered to want to investigate the attempted overthrow of our government on Jan. 6? How is it that Democrats voted to raise the debt limit seven times under Donald Trump, even though he ran up record deficits, while Republican refused to raise the debt limit under Joe Biden and risked government default?
These are just two examples and I could go on and on beginning with the brazen appointment by the Republicans of a ultra-conservative Supreme Court justice during the last election while an Barack Obama appointment was not even provided a hearing an entire year before the 2016 election. The power-hungry desperation of the Republican Party is maddingly there for all to see and I hope independents will remember that when they next go to the polls.
Gary Bennett
Frederick
Mr. Bennett,
There could not be a better example of how the corporate media outlets are able to sustain their profit driven, zany, slanted, news(?). Folks gobble it up hook line and sinker. But more scary is the fact that they are addicted to daily soap opera.
Want people out of your bedroom? Don't drag your bedroom into their homes.
Replying point for point is fruitless. It would be very similar to criticizing a TV soap. Attacking fantasy.
One bright point of the Biden/Harris debacle is that it may awaken more of the public I was a life long Democrat until Obama went off the rails in his second term. I trusted and valued Meet the Press, Morning Joe, Wolf Blitzser etc. etc. It was not until my eyes were opened that i realized they truly were members of a fabricated, profit driven industry that sought daily sensationalism, true or false, opposed to real facts and news. I hope more eyes are open by the insanity that is now transpiring. Some democrats may want to govern but as a whole they lack the ability.
