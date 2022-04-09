As a parent of elementary age children, I was dismayed to read about the jeers, taunts and disruptions levied by some parents at the recent FLAC meeting (“FCPS health curriculum meeting descends into shouting, discord”).
I suspect that the root of this is a lack of understanding and respect for our individual freedoms. They may fail to understand that sex is our biological parts (penis, vagina and intersex) and that gender is the way we present ourselves (hair, clothes, colors, accessories and mannerisms); and sexual attraction is just that: an attraction.
In this country, everyone should be free to wear whatever they want and express themselves freely in ways that reflect their authentic selves at any age.
Reading about this hostility from parents makes me wonder about the negative influence these parents may have on their own children — and the hostility that other children, including mine, may experience in schools as a result.
I believe it is important now, more than ever, that our public schools take up the mantle of inclusivity and provide a balanced, equitable and comprehensive curriculum that embraces the diversity of personal expression. Everyone should be free to be who they are without harassment from their peers or adults.
This is a beautiful freedom of our country and worth defending.
Not all children are fortunate enough to learn these lessons at home.
Damon Timm
Frederick
