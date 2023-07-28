The “finally here” coverage of legal marijuana in Frederick County, endorsed by the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, should have emphasized that its use is illegal under federal law.

Despite claims that it is harmless and makes people “mellow,” Mary Cannon, professor of psychiatric epidemiology and youth mental health at the RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dublin, Ireland, has cited studies that marijuana can lead to addiction and dependence, underachievement and a lower IQ, and mental health problems.

Tags

(10) comments

Frayou

There is no independent study to date to determine the potential long term effects. Time will tell. Like past cases, politicians will approve without regard to medical or social vulnerabilities and later provide legislation for tax dollars to address, decades down the road. Or sue growers and manufacturers for same. Unfortunately.

Report Add Reply
SureWhyNot

Chill out, Cliff.

Report Add Reply
wran

I could care less if anyone smokes cannibus. But if you think there are no ill effects read the NIH report. Go to results in the latter part of the report covering cardio and respiratory effects which starts with: Smoking cannabus results in exposure to toxic chemicals and by products, including CO2 that is at least equal to, if not greater, than tobacco smoke. In addition cannabus is known to burn at higher temperature than tobacco leading to airway irritation and disruption of muscus membrane integrity. The article goes on to cover cardiovascular impacts and death impacts on people already experiencing cardiovascular problems. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8764743/

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

Wran,

So use gummies, not smoke.

Are you anti gas stoves for their pollution and side effects, too?

Far worse than somebody using cannabis.

Report Add Reply
terryandkenny

This letter is too full of non sequiturs and falsehood to even be taken seriously. Failure of the fed to get on board is the only constitutional crime taking place here.

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

"...Marijuana can lead to addiction and dependence, underachievement and a lower IQ, and mental health problems." Yes, and so can alcohol. Both have ups and downs. Alcohol has destroyed a lot more lives than marijuana. The war against marijuana did more harm than good.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] three! Time to get rid of the "Reefer Madness" mindset. Alcohol has done, and will do far more damage to this country than weed ever will.

https://www.history.com/news/why-the-u-s-made-marijuana-illegal

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/dope/etc/cron.html

Report Add Reply
TrekMan

[thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
stjohn42

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
TrekMan

3 - True dat!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription