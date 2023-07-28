The “finally here” coverage of legal marijuana in Frederick County, endorsed by the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, should have emphasized that its use is illegal under federal law.
Despite claims that it is harmless and makes people “mellow,” Mary Cannon, professor of psychiatric epidemiology and youth mental health at the RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dublin, Ireland, has cited studies that marijuana can lead to addiction and dependence, underachievement and a lower IQ, and mental health problems.
The paper “Marijuana Violence and Law,” published in the Journal of Addiction Research & Therapy, documents through case studies how “Violence is a well-publicized, prominent risk from the more potent, current marijuana available.”
In South Carolina, a man was sentenced to life in prison on June 22 after using a semi-automatic rifle to kill a mail carrier who failed to deliver his pot. He fired about 20 times into the back of her mail truck.
A legal opinion from Attorney General Merrick Garland cites studies that marijuana use “was associated with elevated risky decision-making” and caused “significant deficits” to “executive planning,” while adversely affecting “general motor performance, sustained attention, spatial working memory, and response inhibition.”
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has emphasized that marijuana users are barred from buying guns even in states where pot is legal.
Marijuana users jeopardize their own job prospects, especially federal jobs that require security clearances.
Dr. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general, has expressed concern about how rapidly states have legalized marijuana without understanding the potency of the drug. “No amount of marijuana is safe for pregnant women or our youth,” he said.
Yet, Maryland state Delegates Karen Simpson and Ken Kerr, as well as Debbie Streeton, manager of member services for the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, were at a ribbon cutting at the Curaleaf store on July 1 when “adult use” sales began.
Legalization was implemented in Maryland under Gov. Wes Moore, a former investor and board member of a marijuana company.
Officials in Connecticut and Massachusetts are investigating Curaleaf for alleged undisclosed financial ties to Russian billionaire oligarch and Vladimir Putin ally Roman Abramovich.
Were these ties disclosed to Maryland and Frederick County officials?
(10) comments
There is no independent study to date to determine the potential long term effects. Time will tell. Like past cases, politicians will approve without regard to medical or social vulnerabilities and later provide legislation for tax dollars to address, decades down the road. Or sue growers and manufacturers for same. Unfortunately.
Chill out, Cliff.
I could care less if anyone smokes cannibus. But if you think there are no ill effects read the NIH report. Go to results in the latter part of the report covering cardio and respiratory effects which starts with: Smoking cannabus results in exposure to toxic chemicals and by products, including CO2 that is at least equal to, if not greater, than tobacco smoke. In addition cannabus is known to burn at higher temperature than tobacco leading to airway irritation and disruption of muscus membrane integrity. The article goes on to cover cardiovascular impacts and death impacts on people already experiencing cardiovascular problems. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8764743/
Wran,
So use gummies, not smoke.
Are you anti gas stoves for their pollution and side effects, too?
Far worse than somebody using cannabis.
This letter is too full of non sequiturs and falsehood to even be taken seriously. Failure of the fed to get on board is the only constitutional crime taking place here.
"...Marijuana can lead to addiction and dependence, underachievement and a lower IQ, and mental health problems." Yes, and so can alcohol. Both have ups and downs. Alcohol has destroyed a lot more lives than marijuana. The war against marijuana did more harm than good.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] three! Time to get rid of the "Reefer Madness" mindset. Alcohol has done, and will do far more damage to this country than weed ever will.
https://www.history.com/news/why-the-u-s-made-marijuana-illegal
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/dope/etc/cron.html
[thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup]
3 - True dat!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.