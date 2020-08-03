Normally I don't have a problem with the News-Post publishing commentary with which I disagree; I think it is to the newspaper's credit that it prints a variety of opinions. I was, however, incensed by the publication of John Kass' (Chicago Tribune News Service) piece, "... overwhelming sense of lawlessness" in last weekend's edition.
Kass uses GOP/conservative tropes to instill fear of protests (and thus, by extension, fear of people of color) in U.S. cities with Democratic mayors. He manages to blame Democrats, Joe Biden and Baltimore billionaire and liberal political activist George Soros for all the wrongs wrought by protests gone amok, without bothering to present any factual balance or lack of prejudice.
It is true that about two-thirds of the country's largest cities do have Democratic mayors — though not necessarily Democratic city or county councils or other local leaders — probably because cities have a higher proportion of both minorities and educated white people, both groups tending toward more "liberal" political affiliation. However, most of the "Black Lives Matter" protests in the wake of George Floyd's murder have been peaceful, even in such places as Washington, D.C., where President Trump and Attorney General William Barr unleashed military police to attack peaceful protesters.
In cities where there have been violent outbursts, they arguably have little to do with the mayor's political party, and more do do with what Michael-Sean Spence of Everytown for Gun Safety (founded by Michael Bloomberg), describes as a "perfect storm", "...a confluence of factors... in communities that are already grappling with systemic inequity and a lack of access to opportunity. Cites are grappling with dual pandemics." Yes, tearing down a monument is an act of civil disobedience, but to put a higher value on a statue than on a human life?
Kass denigrates protesters (whom he of course describes as "mobs") for "carry(ing) "black umbrellas to hide their identities" and for "dumping and throwing frozen bottles of water, but says nothing about the unidentified, armed "federal agents" who descend on and kidnap protesters — actions currently under investigation for possible illegality. Kass seems to support those actions as long as they're in cities where there are Democratic mayors, failing to understand that this is a dangerous political door to open, as it opens into the realm of authoritarianism.
Let's not buy into the demonizing of political parties, as they are ridiculously one-sided and ill-informed, and only serve to undermine and indeed erode our democratic form of government.
