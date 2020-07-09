The Frederick News-Post recently presented an article expressing the concerns of the Clover Ridge Subdivision about traffic and speed on the longtime planned bypass roadway, Christophers Crossing/Monocacy Blvd.
While I fully understand their concerns, another adjacent neighborhood (Cloverhill 1 and 2) has been facing a much more severe problem for years. The neighborhood streets have been serving as the major connection between Yellow Springs Road and Opossumtown Pike. Frederick County Public Schools route its buses, Frederick Community College students cruise through, many Fort Detrick employees use this route rather than using the forts internal road system for speed, and online mapping programs have the route as the main connector between these two major city/county roads. The county considers the cut-through as a major route. How do I know? Let it snow and the cut-through route is clear while other roads in the subdivision remain unplowed.
I have contacted the county with some options for helping prevent the flow of traffic in a residential neighborhood where the streets are barely two cars wide. The traffic needs to yield to pedestrians or cyclists and when a service provider needs to park on the street, an obstacle is created with the amount of traffic on the cut-through street. The streets are curvy, some with limited sight. None of the fore mentioned deters speeding well above the 25 mph posted limit, the running of stop signs and harassing the residents who have to enter and exit their own driveways off the residential streets. The stretch of Summerfield Drive where I reside has had two speed controlling devises installed. I watch the drivers speed up to the hump, brake hard and speed away after crossing. I had a family member's car hit as a driver, from out of state, cutting through and speeding, failed to see her as we live on one of the curves.
I suggested making part of Summerfield Drive one way at alternating times of day to prevent cut through traffic (as is done in many metropolitan areas for traffic control), lowering the speed limit to 15 mph, (I was told that will never happen), additional stop signs were suggested. The county roads employee that contacted me said no to any ideas because enforcement would not be possible. Perhaps the sheriff’s office and state police may think otherwise.
I am hoping the opening of Christophers Crossing will relieve some of the traffic on the neighborhood streets in Clover Hill. So far, it has not.
