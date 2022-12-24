Most letters to the editor are complaints about this or that. I would like to take an opportunity at this kinder time of the year to instead congratulate The Frederick News-Post.
Their coverage of local events this year has been excellent in my opinion.
Their presentations of the candidates’ positions on issues in a timely fashion well before the election (and in time for early/mail-in balloting) seemed to me to be outstanding.
Their giving Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando a forum to speak to the community about our police department provided fresh insights about how our police work for us in real life.
Their coverage of the school board elections and the underlying controversies provided opportunities for more informed discussion.
Even their coverage of the District 3 primary election controversy provided needed insight into the challenges of running and adjudicating complex local elections.
Finally, I commend them for their own “mea culpa” about breathlessly treating the election as a sprint rather than as the marathon it was — needing to accommodate the variety of valid ways Frederick County residents can now vote, meaning it takes a lot longer to resolve the voting than it used to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.