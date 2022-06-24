In my admittedly far from complete reading of American history, I see time and time again this loud clamoring for freedom from so many white Americans as they deny freedom to nonwhites. They seem to be able to justify anything they do in the name of freedom. Vietnamese, Cambodians, Mestizo Central Americans, Iraqis, Afghanis — so many killed because these people were seen as a threat of some kind to Americans’ freedom. And these same mostly white Americans can accept the preventable deaths of hundreds of thousands of fellow Americans to COVID or guns because freedom apparently requires it. It’s nuts! The amount of death required to maintain this myth of American freedom is tragic, but sadly, it’s the American Way.
John kaluza
Frederick
(1) comment
In my admittedly far from complete reading of American history, Enough said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.