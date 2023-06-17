I am sick and tired of the government using Social Security and Medicare as a punching bag whenever there is a shortage of money for a needed project, like the debt ceiling.
There is audacity in threatening not to be able to make Social Security payments or have to reduce payments to millions of people who depend on them to survive, especially senior citizens.
Social Security, started by Franklin Roosevelt, was to be put in an independent fund rather than in the general operating fund, not to be spent for anything but Social Security benefits.
In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson put Social Security in a unified fund with the rest of government money, assuring Congress and the American people that Social Security money moved would only be used for Social Security benefits.
Supposedly, the government has borrowed $2.9 trillion from Social Security on paper only and pays benefits when they are due from the Social Security labeled fund.
All money in a private fund stays in the fund, including money from investments. All money in the account could be withdrawn at any time.
Social Security is having problems because of the vast number of people retiring now and in the near future and the loss of payroll deductions.
The government isn't doing anything to compensate for this loss of money. Thus, we are now seeing a shortfall of money in the Social Security funds.
Social Security money should be put in a fund, not associated with any other government money. There should be no borrowing, no IOUs and no paper shifting of money.
We have spent billions of dollars on the Ukraine war and send billions of dollars to countries all over the world. Then, we tell our seniors that their Social Security check might be delayed or there might be a reduction in their payment. I don't think so.
Why is Social Security and Medicare always to blame for the money shortage?
I haven't heard anything about welfare payments being threatened when a money problem arises. How many millions of people who draw a welfare check shouldn't be on welfare? And I don't mean the older population.
There has to be a change now before the government wildly spends this country into bankruptcy.
