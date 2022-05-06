With the great American experiment, say what you want, but we have been a light to the world. Just look at the statue in New York’s harbor.
A government ruled by the people. Not only did we rid the shackles of an authoritarian government-imposed form of worship but also an authoritarian autocracy.
How? We limited the power base of a monolithic federal government and distributed the power among the voting citizens of their respective states and communities.
This has served us well. It has prevented the ultra rich, the presumed blue bloods, any secretive alliances of political power mongers and similar entities from gaining too much power and curtailing our various liberties and freedoms.
But it requires vigilance. Perhaps the two greatest threats to our government in recent years have been a new form of media and a small group of appointed judges who declared themselves national lawmakers.
As for the media, the internet and the barrage of instant information holds great promise for freedom around the world, but it also has its challenges. As we have seen, it can be easily manipulated by the power-thirsty. We are still acquiring our “sea legs” regarding this great technological advance, but with a vibrant, open and free democracy, we can turn this into a powerful force of good.
As far as the judges and their principled reasoning in which they felt they knew best contrary to the will of the people in their respective states and contrary to the basic foundations of our constitution, that is a continuing saga.
My bet is on the American people.
James Kline
Brunswick
