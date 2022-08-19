There is heartbreak running through District 3 caused by the verdict regarding this year’s County Council race (“Judge disqualifies Di Cola after she defeated Keegan-Ayer in County Council race,” Aug. 12 edition of The Frederick News-Post).
Keegan-Ayer claims the lawsuit was a matter of integrity, honesty and truthfulness. That Di Cola was not truthful in who she was because of her residence.
I say the honest truth of this lawsuit is Jazmin Di Cola deserved better than what was decided in the courtroom. Jazmin Di Cola was chosen, and supported, as a symbol of change in an area so many would gladly dismiss and have dismissed.
Her story represents the story of many, many others in District 3 who have faced impossible odds and still fought to make the best out of their situations.
The honest truth is this: Jazmin was facing a reality that is difficult and exhausting to navigate (working tirelessly to run a campaign, managing several small businesses, and working through a separation from her husband). Yet, she could take no breaks because we minorities are never allowed to. She could not depend on time to solve her issues and therefore, as any mother would, tried to find the best possible solution for her children.
Keegan-Ayer felt this information regarding Di Cola’s residency needed to be aired as a matter of “integrity." I ask that anyone reading this truly ask themselves: Who shows integrity and character more than Jazmin, who could have easily chosen to step away from her campaign to focus on her life but instead chose — every single day — to serve those who simply want a voice in the government?
The lawsuit solidified a cruel, unspoken rule: A person of color can do absolutely everything in their power to succeed, can rise above every obstacle and hurdle, but we can never do it at the expense of taking up a white person’s breathing room.
I have been a resident of District 3, and I share many things with Jazmin Di Cola. I share her skin color, her gender, her first name even.
Above all, I share her love for our community. I saw a lesson that I learned growing up be reinforced by the Aug. 12 decision.
From the day I could listen, people have implied that I did not have the same luxuries as my white peers. That I could reach success, but I was always being watched for signs of weakness.
Early on, I learned that there are different rules I would always have to play by because of my skin color and because of my gender.
Any true ally of the diverse community labeled District 3 should not allow this situation to pass, and we ask that you support us and acknowledge our heartbreak.
If we lived here when Ron Young ran against Paul Gordon for mayor, then we saw the unexpected element of rain keep too many of Young’s (over)confident supporters dry at home as Gordon’s fired-up fans voted. The strength of voter support can be underestimated with surprising results. Conclusions drawn should be carefully considered. For instance, I was impressed with DiCola and I’m not a minority. If she was only “your” candidate, I was not aware. I’m Independent in 3, so I could not help or hinder either candidate in the primary. We need to be careful how we talk to each other. A pronoun can do damage. One vote can be the “hanging chad” in a story. Some elements of this one are freaking amazing and deserve to be contemplated. We are diverse, but clearly not united. Maybe we could try to stop inadvertently offending each other.
