“If you don’t like who the Supreme Court nominees are, then win an election. You should have won in 2016 ... The reality is presidents are presidents for four years, You don’t have a sliding scale of diminished power the closer you get to someone else’s inauguration. ... This is President Trump’s pick and he’s entitled to a vote.” This quote is from Trey Gowdy, the former Republican House Oversight Committee chairman, in an interview on “Fox & Friends.”
The unbelievable hypocrisy of the modern Republican Party is something to behold.
They stand for nothing except maintaining their hold on power, and then using that power to enrich themselves through massive tax cuts, engage in corporate socialism (plenty of handouts for Wall Street), and placing young conservative judges on the federal bench (some of whom have never tried a case in their life). All this while only winning the popular vote in a presidential election once since 1988, that one being George W. Bush in 2004 following the "swiftboating" of John Kerry.
It isn't just Trump, it is the entire Republican Party and they need to go at every single level of government. Their silence against the abuses of power we witness on what seems to be a daily basis makes them all complicit and our only recourse is to make ourselves heard loud and clear at the ballot box this year.
I think if this writer changed his capital R to a capital D, he would have the correct observation. You can't run from video of democratic hypocrisy.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] niceund. [ninja]
