The United States appears more divided than united. Historically, there have been few times that the country has not been divided on major issues. It is the direct consequence of freedom.
Freedom of thought, freedom of religion, freedom of expression and freedom of distinct and separate cultures commingling naturally produce division.
Hence we have the beauty and grace of the American Constitution — a historically remarkable document. A foundation for a government ruled by the citizens that tolerates divisions of thoughts and cultures among the various states and communities while also establishing a set of necessary absolutes to maintain and grow in its existence.
Californians may dislike gender identifications while Mississippians find that nonsensical. Yet if the country is attacked, or goes to war, both are required to provide for the common defense.
Texans may have liberal gun laws while New York may be more restrictive, yet both states must abide by a reasonably standard united justice system. Habeas corpus or trial by jury are prime examples.
If current laws concerning abortion or gay marriage are reversed, and one state allows while the adjoining state prohibits, both states must allow unrestricted travel and interstate commerce among all citizens. The power of Congress within the commerce clause is essential to maintaining a thriving and united republic.
Yes, the Constitution is a remarkable document, unparalleled in history. A framework for liberty, but also a framework that requires tolerance of absolute opposing views which is vital “to secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and to our posterity.”
Central to the current division in our country are a series of Supreme Court decisions extending back 50 to 70 years. These include opinions such as Roe vs. Wade, Engel vs. Vitale, Obergefell vs. Hodges and similar others. Highly divisive decisions that a significant number of Americans feel SCOTUS overstepped its authority and essentially legislated from the bench. That undermines the very foundation of our government of rule by the people.
Change is on the way. The makeup of the court has been a key issue in recent elections. We now have a more conservative court. A recent opinion by the commission studying the potential of “packing the court.” Advising against was a wise and sound decision. An effort to pack the court would have created such a domestic fracture that Jan. 6 would seem minor.
Yes, change is on the way and America will be sharply divided yet, hopefully, free and prosperous thanks to the wisdom of the Founding Fathers and the tolerance and wisdom of the American people.
James Kline
Brunswick
