K-12 educators are among the most important professionals in our country. And yet, each day, educators are being villainized and attacked for simply trying to do the monumental task of educating our students in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic.
Educators are accused of indoctrinating students by offering safe space for honest dialogue, for creating opportunities to unpack trauma, and increasing opportunities for equity within our school buildings. Even during a challenging school year, educators are creating curriculum, engaging students in dialogue, and introducing resources that foster creativity, new perspectives, innovation, and a love of learning. The villainization of the education profession and the ever-increasing workload are dangerous approaches to be taking during a time when educators are leaving the profession entirely and fewer college graduates are pursuing K-12 education as a career path.
Classroom educators are battling challenges on every front — from addressing student behaviors rooted in isolation, trauma, and disconnection during the pandemic to over-testing, to addressing “unfinished learning,” to a growing list of duties and tasks that cannot successfully be accomplished in the myth of the seven-hour workday.
It’s beyond time that we as a country invest in our education system in a way that supports and honors the people doing the work as the professionals that they are. It is beyond time that we direct resources to school buildings and classrooms to ensure that every student is afforded an opportunity to be nurtured, to be fed, to be inspired, and to have an environment conducive to learning.
As Frederick County Public Schools approaches the upcoming budget season, a high priority needs to be placed on allocating resources to support our most valuable asset — the people themselves. With open positions in every district in the state, if FCPS does not act aggressively and immediately, the best will soon be teaching in classrooms elsewhere, driving buses elsewhere, and serving food elsewhere — or simply leaving school buildings entirely.
Rae Gallagher
New Market
