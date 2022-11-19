As the vote count for Frederick County executive continues and race results tighten, Jessica Fitzwater and Michael Hough need to remember the oath they made when asked at the Sept. 28 forum/debate at the ARC: “Will you accept the results of the election?”
Jessica: “Yes, I will.”
