The headline on the front page of the Jan. 10 News-Post states “Cases set to blow by record” and the article goes on to discuss the record number of COVID-19 cases being found in the county every day.
On the editorial page the same day there is another letter opposing mask mandates. The writer states that mask mandates are “all about control and power.” I don’t know what “power” the writer is referring to, but, yes, mask mandates are indeed about control. If we do not take steps to control the spread of a highly contagious disease, then more people will die.
While it does appear that the omicron variant of COVID-19 might not be as deadly as the alpha or delta variants, it is much more contagious. Even with a less deadly strain of the disease, Frederick Health Hospital is under tremendous pressure from a flood of COVID-19 patients and has been operating in a “crisis standard of care.”
Whether you’re pro- or anti-mask, if you are hit by a car, have a heart attack, or some other crisis that requires an emergency room or intensive care, you’re going to be in trouble because of the flood of COVID patients already there. Overly stressed, exhausted health care workers cannot work as effectively. Your life could be in danger. You could die.
One of the many things that have been learned in the past two years is that masks help. Masks can catch virus-laced moisture droplets that we breathe in and out with every breath. Masks do not stop contagion, but they sure slow it down.
It’s not just about you — it’s about all of us. Show some charity and concern for others: wear the mask, get the shot, control the spread.
Ellis Burruss
Brunswick
