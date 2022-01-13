As a three-term former member of the Maryland House of Delegates representing Frederick District Three, I was disturbed by the reported behavior of Delegates Karen Lewis Young, Carol Krimm, and Jesse Pippy during their annual meeting with the Board of Education.
Anger has no place in civil discourse. Of course, the report from U.S. Department of Justice reflects poorly on our school system. As I see it, steps have been initiated and will continue to work on correcting the problems raised.
The interim superintendent for Frederick County Public Schools said the school system was committed to aggressively implementing the terms of the settlement with the Department of Justice. The finger pointing from the delegation members was unproductive. They should keep politics and grandstanding out of their interactions with BOE members. Instead, let’s show our students how civil discourse and cooperation work to solve problems.
Galen Clagett
Frederick
