Every election is important, and this year has the added importance of electing the right people to the Board of Education. I do have to state up front that I have been a social studies teacher for FCPS for 22 years. During that time, I have taught the curriculum for American government, U.S. history and world history, as well as psychology. I believe in my job as a teacher, and I view the job of educating our youth to be of the highest importance.
This being the case, it is worth looking into the importance of the BOE. According to Robert Hull, president and CEO of the National Association of State Boards of Education, "Boards of education are among the last bastions of civil discourse in the country. By and large, board members engage in complex discussions about policy without a lot of partisan drama."
That is the way it is supposed to be. "No partisan drama." The reality is partisan drama has inserted itself into the BOE race. Individuals running this year have taken their marching orders from MAGA-style politicians in the Republican party. The education, not indoctrination slogan of certain candidates running for the BOE as a group sounds like it came directly from the Republican platform. There is an obsessive focus on critical race theory and elementary health education, as well as attempts to ban certain books based on no clear purpose other than following a policy of hatred and prejudice on ideas that are different than what they accept. So, this begs the question: What is the BOE supposed to do? From reading lots of literature on the duties of the BOE, I think I can sum up the duties with seven basic ideas.
1. Hire and evaluate the superintendent
2. Adopt district policies
3. Adopt and monitor the budget
4. Actively listen to public comment
5. Make student achievement a priority
6. Advocate an important K-12 policy
7. Ensure accountability for student and district performance
We need individuals who will carry out their job responsibilities without getting bogged down in partisan politics. Fox News used to claim as its slogan "Fair and Balanced." That is exactly what you will get with FCTA/MSEA-recommended candidates. These candidates have been interviewed and vetted for their knowledge on educational issues. There are also other good candidates to take a look at, and this gives the voter a starting point. One of the key jobs of the BOE is to listen to the community. There is a key difference between listening to the community and caving in on every politicized motivated whim of the community. As has become evident this year, there is a very vocal minority in the Frederick County community that wants to push the BOE to carry out their ideas no matter how out of control or out of line their ideas are. Remember this July to vote for candidates who believe in education, not in candidates who want to control education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.