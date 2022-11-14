Brenton Grimes is right ... that is, he is correct in his analysis of the loss of cursive writing (Page A11, Nov. 1 edition of The Frederick News-Post) from today’s school curricula.
The good old Palmer Method served generations of us well, especially when coupled with English teachers (that is, teachers of American English) who taught us about nouns and verbs, subjects and predicates, and further features of our written language. Even if we were not slavish in our practice, and have lost some of our ability over the years, our handwritten language is usually understood by most readers. I fear that sometimes our grandchildren’s is not.
Going beyond handwriting, I have no idea of what is taught in public schools today, or at what grade levels reading and writing is taught, but I believe that the way children speak depends on what they hear at home and on the playground. I hope that they are influenced by people speaking in complete sentences on television (i.e. “TV”), which seems to be the major source of communication for many children and adults these days.
A further thought is that readers consciously or unconsciously may judge a writer and his/her thoughts by the language, spelling, punctuation and ease of reading what has been written.
Some people choose to print, but sometimes their printing is as difficult to read as their handwriting, and sometimes sentences become paragraphs. “Scrawls” suggest self-importance and/or indifference to the potential reader.
Careful handwriting and sentence structuring isn’t everything, but it can be important in communicating. Reviewing and editing one’s work doesn’t hurt, and often helps.
How long has it been since you wrote a letter on paper?
