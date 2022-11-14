Brenton Grimes is right ... that is, he is correct in his analysis of the loss of cursive writing (Page A11, Nov. 1 edition of The Frederick News-Post) from today’s school curricula.

The good old Palmer Method served generations of us well, especially when coupled with English teachers (that is, teachers of American English) who taught us about nouns and verbs, subjects and predicates, and further features of our written language. Even if we were not slavish in our practice, and have lost some of our ability over the years, our handwritten language is usually understood by most readers. I fear that sometimes our grandchildren’s is not.

Boyce Rensberger
Boyce Rensberger

How long has it been since you wrote a letter on paper?

