It is unconscionable that many of our citizens are not taking advantage of the COVID-19 vaccination. Maybe there are too few of us to remember the scourge of polio way back in the the '40s and '50s.
We rejoiced when Dr. Jonas Salk produced a vaccine to eliminate the virus, which caused extensive damage, and many endured the iron lung so they could breathe. This vaccine was administered by inoculation and the entire world got on the bandwagon to be vaccinated.
Then Dr. Albert Sabin gave us a pill to swallow and we flocked to places where we and our children received a free pill. In the '70s, and continuing on to this day, few people are ill with polio, and the public did not have to be swayed to be inoculated.
So, it is difficult to understand the reluctance of adults who are refusing to get the free shot for COVID-19 when it is offered and will save many from illness or death. Were we just smarter then, or maybe we listened and acted, and politics did not play a role in the polio epidemic. I truly want to understand the reluctance of so many, but the argument for rejection is just stupid.
How did an individual's health become politicized? Maybe in the last century, we were just smarter and accepted good medicine with more trust than the naysayers of today. Shame on them. Maybe we will have to enact restrictions that make it mandatory to be inoculated. That is the worst scenario. We desperately need disease education and health promotion to ensure an inoculated country.
