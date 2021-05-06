I must have grabbed the paper backwards this morning (Monday, May 3) because the first thing I noticed was the News-Post advertising itself with "Facts are not free" and "Anyone can spout off..."
Then, I turned to my usual, the front page, and noticed that Sheriff Chuck Jenkins used the words "liberal, pandering politicians" to describe those behind the Maryland Police Accountability Act (Sheriff, city chief find fault with reform package). And the News-Post choosing to further highlight the sheriff's opinion in a box-quote where the calmer "detrimental" appears (It’s going to be detrimental to the public, I really believe that”).
What's good for the goose is good for the gander. A measure of legal police accountability may be new, but our sheriff's opinions on that are not. Sometimes what's good for the news is good for the panderer, I guess.
