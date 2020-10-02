When I moved to Frederick in 2016, I started to subscribe to The Frederick News-Post. Since I did quite a bit of writing in all of my jobs during my working years, I began to write missives to the paper quite often. It provided me with an important outlet, an opportunity to continue to write on subjects that I deeply cared about, and it became my way of connecting with people.
In our senior years (please do not call us elderly) we need all of the connections we can use. I am very fortunate to be close to one of my sons, and even more fortunate to have a wonderful telephone buddy who, during the pandemic, literally saved my sanity.
There are others here who have made a difference: my physician who not only takes excellent care of me but who gives me good advice and makes me feel special, the chaplain in my community, who although I am not of her faith, represents a bridge between her religion and mine; the people in my living space who always have a warm "hello" and integrate me into the activities with care and enthusiasm and the staff here who work tirelessly, especially during this crisis, to address our needs and try their best to put on a good face when things were going badly.
My letter writing gave me the opportunity to review my life, to remember my late husband whose love and encouragement were instrumental when I started a new job, studied for an advanced degree, and encouraged our two sons to study hard and make good career choices. Connections make us who we are.
And my letter writing has defined me at a time in my life when I question what I could have done differently that would have made a difference not only in my life but in the lives of others. I try, in my letters, to express opinions, which may be popular or may not. And I try to encourage people of all ages to share their views. Sometimes I try to use levity; we desperately need some laughter during these trying times. I apologize to the patient and astute editors for accepting some of my many letters and rejecting more of them. I hope that they understand that putting my thoughts into written words is a real catharsis for me, and I realize that I cannot monopolize their Letters to the Editor column. But writing my thoughts, even when they don't go public, has greatly enhanced my feelings of self worth.
Although I am aging, I am still able to express my thoughts and opinions. I strongly urge others to do the same.
