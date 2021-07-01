When we hear of innocent persons found guilty of crimes they did not commit, we have more conversations about criminal justice reform. Mr. Curtis Crosland, who was convicted of murder, is one of those innocent persons. He was incarcerated for 34 years, then released on June 24. He was not released for time served; he was exonerated. Mr. Crosland, of Philadelphia, spent 34 of his 60 years — locked up for a crime he did not commit.
The witnesses that testified against Mr. Crosland did not witness the crime. They were police informants. The informants were coerced by the police and threatened with harm to family members and jail if they did not testify. One witness gave false testimony in another homicide case. There were actual eyewitnesses to the crime, three that said Mr. Crosland was not the killer, and one that identified another subject. The evidence to clear Mr. Crosland was in the police file and suppressed by the investigators.
The Conviction Integrity Unit, after re-examining Mr. Crosland’s case, was responsible for reversing his conviction. The same unit exonerated 20 additional wrongfully convicted persons since 2018. “All but two of those cases involved Black people, who collectively served a total of more than 400 years in prison for crimes they were found not to have committed.”
How many police officers were involved in the 21 cases? If a police officer is willing to coerce a witness into giving false testimony for homicide, how many other convictions could be tainted? Were other crimes committed by the real offenders? Should the state review every arrest by the officer(s) involved in these 21 cases? How many other cases of wrongful convictions exist?
Looking back and exonerating innocent persons for crimes they did not commit is a good thing. However, exonerating innocent persons only addresses a symptom of the problem. The problem is how innocent people are convicted of crimes they did not commit. Of course, to many, the incarceration of 21 people, who served over 400 years for crimes they did not commit — is a crime in and of itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.