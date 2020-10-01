Sugarloaf Mountain is a federally registered natural landmark, something that is valued for the mature forest. We might imagine, then, that Frederick County has controls on commercial logging. But the reality is something else altogether. Commercial logging has done extensive damage off Stewart Hill Road and elsewhere. The important question is, why? What is going on here?
The answer is simple enough. A permit to log for cash is given to anybody that can convince the Frederick County Forestry Board to say yes. But what is this Forestry Board, and who do they represent? The primary member — the person in charge — is the executive secretary, a state forester, a person that is deeply committed to commercial timber harvesting, including areas that are designated “resource conservation.” Everybody else is a volunteer — mostly retired folks that help out on this or that. There is no county employee. And what does that mean practically speaking? The answer is a “county agency” that is for all practical purposes a state agency — the Forest Service.
The reality is government by smoke and mirrors, a perfect disregard for public fundamentals — critically important boundaries regarding state versus local authorities. The larger issue here is property owners that have money, but look to expand their financial portfolio by selling their trees to the highest bidder. This Forestry Board is facilitating this agenda. They practically represent these property owners.
By contrast, the agency that represents the people of Frederick County is the County Council. What they do about environmental issues is altogether different. For one thing, they declared an emergency regarding climate change, a position that will speak to the importance of preserving our forests. Also, they adopted detailed legislation mandating forest conservation (Bills 20-07 and 20-8).
The reality is two agencies that are marching in two different directions — commerce versus environmental stewardship. What is more important? Making rich people richer, economic inequality, or the integrity of our natural environment?
John Gehman
Adamstown
