Maybe someone thinks our democracy, after an assault on the U.S. Capitol and many restrictive new state voting laws, is doing just fine. And I have heard others ask, What can we do, anyway?
It is true that this is one of those big issues being fought over without much result in Congress: On Oct. 15, “Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill” made it into the News Post via Associated Press coverage.
Well, anyone wishing not to be “stymied by GOP” knows how important our neighbor-Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has become. So I plan to attend a Freedom to Vote rally in Charles Town. It is the kick off to a relay of walkers and bikers that will culminate in a D.C. rally. Grandpa will even get on his bike at Point of Rocks for a few miles. It may be a small thing, but I’m doing what I can — while I still can.
David Wolinsky
Frederick
You must have missed the article last week or the week before that totally disproves everything you say Sir! Stop watching Crap News Network.
