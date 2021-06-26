I’m grateful to columnist Noah Feldman for educating us about how harmful it can be to our nation when the United States Department of Justice is weaponized against its political opponents by a presidential administration, in his column, "We don’t want the Justice Department investigating Congress" (News-Post, June 17).
Does that mean that we should be equally concerned about the way that the Obama Justice Department improperly obtained a FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign and administration?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.