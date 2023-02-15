Cal Thomas has launched yet another tiresome rant against the many evils of our so-called “big government,” including predictable gripes about excessive spending, overregulation, burdensome taxation, etc., etc. ("Misplaced faith in big government," The Frederick News-Post, Feb. 4-5)
He concludes by worshipping at the altar of Ronald Reagan, the Republican patron saint of limited government. (If the Republicans idolize Ronald so much, why do they act like Donald so much?)
Thomas adoringly quotes Saint Ronald: “As government expands, liberty contracts.”
And, yes, we can readily recall many liberties of so-called limited government, including:
• The liberty of the wealthy and well-connected to distort legislation to their benefit
• The liberty of industry to pollute our air, water, and land
• The liberty of working people to live in desperate poverty
• The liberty to deprive generations of African Americans of their civil, economic, and security rights
• The liberty of business to work children long hours in dangerous, dismal factories
If these are the liberties of limited government, I’ll take big government every time.
