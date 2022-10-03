Marijuana is already decriminalized for possession statewide in Maryland, though the interdiction of illegal trafficking still takes place (“Police seize 17 pounds of cocaine, marijuana,” Page A3, Sept. 22 edition of The Frederick News-Post). If it is fully legalized for possession and sale here, the number of adult users will undoubtedly increase as seen elsewhere.
A quick online search reveals that not only does the legal industry grow in response to legalization, but the black market increases to take advantage of the larger consumer base. The legal producers have a difficult time controlling the market because their product must be sold at a higher price to include taxes and regulatory fees. Plus, the black market has no compunction about selling to those who are underage.
