I have been very outspoken within my social circle expressing my concern about pathological lying and manipulation that is being displayed by Donald Trump. Because of this, many people think I'm a "liberal."
As a former military officer and registered independent, I consider myself moderate. It's from that perspective that I view the current protests taking place across the country. I understand that people are justifiably angry and frustrated about the issue of police brutality that is too often used against people of color.
I think it's appropriate that people demonstrate to show their disapproval of this type of behavior and demand the need for justice and reform. But if I'm demonstrating against this and I see people being destructive or trying to provoke violence, I would oppose them and would attempt to intervene and deescalate, and I hope others would too!
The points I've been making about Trump exhibiting pathological behavior (a view that I've seen expressed in writing by numerous psychiatrists and mental health professionals) is that regardless of where you stand politically we should recognize and be alarmed that he's exhibiting these symptoms.
Psychopaths and sociopaths are scattered throughout all levels of our society and are at the root of much of the evil that we witness or hear about in the news. Just as a pathological police officer will use his standing to abuse people and attempt to get away with cold-blooded murder, there are sociopaths who are among protesters marching for an otherwise just cause who will use the situation to justify and get away with provoking violence that may allow them to damage and loot an innocent business or promote some cause of their own.
We keep getting angry at people with different political perspectives when it is this pathological behavior that we should be confronting. But just like Trump capitalizes on our political differences to distract us as a means of empowering himself, there are those that will see demonstrations in cities as an opportunity to pillage or provoke violence in those communities.
When we demonstrate here in our own community to show our solidarity for a just cause, I hope that we won't tolerate people taking advantage of the opportunity to provoke violence and damage an already struggling downtown business district. That behavior is also unjust and senseless and is likely being committed by people who are similarly devoid of conscience. This pathology is an even greater danger than the virus we've been fighting. We need to learn how to recognize and subdue it before the sociopaths and psychopaths of the world use their manipulative abilities to continue to turn us against each other and capitalize on us all.
